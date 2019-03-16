Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Stake Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $138.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $552,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

