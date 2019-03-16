CarGurus (CARG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

In other news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $2,390,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,986,127 shares of company stock valued at $77,116,078. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,330 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 759,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 759,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after acquiring an additional 651,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

