Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems exited second-quarter fiscal 2019 with earnings beat and in line revenues. The company witnessed year-over-year increase in the Coronary and peripheral device segments. Cardiovascular Systems continued to see higher revenues from Atherectomy franchises, growing international sales of OAS and top-line contributions from the emerging product pipeline. We are also upbeat about the company’s recent announcement of the first global use of Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS in UAE. Further, the company is progressing with the international distribution agreement with OrbusNeich to sell its coronary and peripheral OAS outside the United States and Japan. In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the company faces cut-throat competition in the niche space. Further, its failure to enter global markets might affect results. “

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 793.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 322,994 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 133,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.