Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,864 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Leerink Swann downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,657,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,705. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/cardinal-health-inc-cah-shares-sold-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.