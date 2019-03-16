Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.47. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Leerink Swann lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

