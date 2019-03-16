Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $30.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $306,703.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,154. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

