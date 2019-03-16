Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGE. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary D. Watkins sold 12,000 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $487,983,160.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGE opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is 163.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

