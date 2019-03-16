Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 517 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Celgene were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Celgene by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celgene by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,620,000 after buying an additional 549,404 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 4.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $88.46 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 517 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/captrust-financial-advisors-purchases-517-shares-of-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.