Captrust Financial Advisors Has $292,000 Position in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

GPC opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

