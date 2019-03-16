Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Director E. Rodney Hornbake Acquires 10,400 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Director E. Rodney Hornbake purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $50,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CSU stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 121.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 138,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 138,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Senior Living
Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.
