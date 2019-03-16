Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Director E. Rodney Hornbake Acquires 10,400 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Director E. Rodney Hornbake purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $50,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSU stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. ValuEngine cut Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Barclays restated an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 121.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 138,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 138,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Director E. Rodney Hornbake Acquires 10,400 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/capital-senior-living-co-csu-director-e-rodney-hornbake-acquires-10400-shares.html.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.