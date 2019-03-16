Capital Power Corp (CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$276,120.00 in Stock

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total value of C$276,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,119,666.60.

Capital Power stock opened at C$32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. Capital Power Corp has a twelve month low of C$23.42 and a twelve month high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power Corp will post 1.94000007047681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.44.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

