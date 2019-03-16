Capital Drilling (CAPD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 54.25 ($0.71), with a volume of 467654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Capital Drilling’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Capital Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Capital Drilling Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

