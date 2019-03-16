Canaccord Genuity Lowers Surge Energy (SGY) Price Target to C$2.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.46.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million and a P/E ratio of -69.47. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -515.33%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.