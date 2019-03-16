Canaccord Genuity Lowers Surge Energy (SGY) Price Target to C$2.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.46.
Shares of SGY stock opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million and a P/E ratio of -69.47. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.
