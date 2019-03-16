Canaccord Genuity Cuts Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Price Target to C$0.70

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report released on Friday.

BXE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

BXE traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 749,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Bellatrix Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$2.17.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.