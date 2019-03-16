Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,298,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,543,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 23.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

