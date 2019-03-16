California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.84 Million Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.85. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,833 shares of company stock worth $6,910,702 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

