California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Herman Miller worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLHR opened at $35.56 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

