California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Kennametal worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kennametal by 3,277.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,055,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other news, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,364,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $70,893.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,807 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $587.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/california-public-employees-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-kennametal-inc-kmt.html.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.