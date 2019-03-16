California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Nomura set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

