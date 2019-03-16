California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.86 Million Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 114.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

