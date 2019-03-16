Cairn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

CNE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cairn Energy to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232.78 ($3.04).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

