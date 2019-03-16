CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 1,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.