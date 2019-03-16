Cactus (WHD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

WHD stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Cactus had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cactus by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

