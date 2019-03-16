C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

