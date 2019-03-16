Bytom Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00002534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BitMart, OTCBTC and LBank. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $102.87 million and $3.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.01527120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger, Bibox, OTCBTC, CoinEx, RightBTC, Cryptopia, Gate.io, BitMart, Neraex, Kucoin, BigONE, CoinEgg, EXX, ZB.COM, FCoin, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

