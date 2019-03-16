Burford Capital (BUR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUR. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.55, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 1,166 ($15.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

