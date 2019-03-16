Bruce T. Rankin Buys 952 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Bruce T. Rankin bought 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $61,860.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $837.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

