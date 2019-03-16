Bruce T. Rankin Buys 952 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Bruce T. Rankin bought 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $61,860.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $837.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.