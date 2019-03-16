Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,882 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,898,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $275,908.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $71,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $521,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

