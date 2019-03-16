Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $1,353,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of ANSS opened at $180.38 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

