Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 34,035 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 84,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $119,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $122.40.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 34,035 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/brown-advisory-inc-acquires-34035-shares-of-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.