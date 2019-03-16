Brokers Issue Forecasts for Natera Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.84. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1,214.02%.

In other Natera news, insider Matthew Rabinowitz sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $90,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,288,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,621,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $479,031.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,486.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,194 shares of company stock valued at $742,949 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Natera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

