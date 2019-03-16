Brokers Issue Forecasts for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of LXFR opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. Luxfer has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $28.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

