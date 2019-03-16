Brokerages Set WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) PT at $136.00

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
WBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Vertical Research raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th.
NYSE WBC opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. WABCO has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.
WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WABCO by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 596,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth $49,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after buying an additional 434,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after buying an additional 378,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
About WABCO
WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.
