Brokerages Set WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) PT at $136.00

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

WBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Vertical Research raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get WABCO alerts:

NYSE WBC opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. WABCO has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $911.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WABCO by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 596,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth $49,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after buying an additional 434,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after buying an additional 378,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.