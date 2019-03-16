Brokerages Set SYSCO Co. (SYY) Target Price at $72.92

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $299,789,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SYSCO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

