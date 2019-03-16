Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (SN) PT at $1,492.30

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,503.67 ($19.65).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,457 ($19.04) to GBX 1,692 ($22.11) in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,477 ($19.30) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Susan Swabey sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.99), for a total value of £15,939.41 ($20,827.66).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,548.50 ($20.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

