Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (PFE) PT at $45.12

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.78. 70,936,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,559,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $248.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $644,785.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,346,258 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

