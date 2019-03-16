Brokerages Set Bank Ozk (OZK) Target Price at $31.20

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, January 17th.
Bank Ozk stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,951,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
