Brokerages Set Bank Ozk (OZK) Target Price at $31.20

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,951,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

