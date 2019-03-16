Brokerages Set ASOS plc (ASC) PT at $4,703.25

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,703.25 ($61.46).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,150 ($41.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, with a total value of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

