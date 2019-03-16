Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) PT at $1,313.81

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,313.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 82,484.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 63,262,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,106,490,000 after buying an additional 63,185,618 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 103,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54,846,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,190.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

