Brokerages Set ALLETE Inc (ALE) Target Price at $73.86

Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Williams Capital raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

ALLETE stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,707.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 13,073.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 212,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

