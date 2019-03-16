Brokerages Expect PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 1,638,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,055. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,744,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,744,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 419,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

