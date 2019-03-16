Brokerages Expect Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

AUG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 102,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,351. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

