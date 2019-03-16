Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Receives $292.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Broadcom stock opened at $290.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 42.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

