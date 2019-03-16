Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target Raised to $339.00 at SunTrust Banks

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $339.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $22.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,255. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $5,129,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

