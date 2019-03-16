Broadcom (AVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

AVGO opened at $290.29 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 7th. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/broadcom-avgo-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-1-23-eps.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.