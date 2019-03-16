Broadcom (AVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
AVGO opened at $290.29 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.
In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.