Brixmor Property Group (BRX) versus Alexander’s (ALX) Head to Head Comparison

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.7% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.25 $366.28 million $1.85 9.49 Alexander’s $232.82 million 7.92 $32.84 million N/A N/A

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 29.67% 12.82% 4.24% Alexander’s 14.11% 20.59% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 8 6 0 2.43 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.39, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $410.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Alexander’s on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.