BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.29 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC opened at $112.59 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-3-29-million-stake-in-vulcan-materials-vmc.html.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.