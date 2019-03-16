BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

MELI opened at $488.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.01, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

