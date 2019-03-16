BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after buying an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,534,000 after purchasing an additional 959,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.32 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

