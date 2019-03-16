Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 27,949 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $71,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $176.87 and a 12-month high of $238.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

